COVID-19 Cases In Bulgaria Exceed 30,000 After New Daily High

Tue 20th October 2020 | 01:33 PM

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria has reached 30,527 after a record high of 1,024 new infections was reported in the last 24 hours, official figures showed Tuesday morning

SOFIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria has reached 30,527 after a record high of 1,024 new infections was reported in the last 24 hours, official figures showed Tuesday morning.

The health ministry said 292 of the new cases were registered in the country's capital Sofia, bringing the city's tally to 8,296.

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 1,008 as 22 patients have died in the past 24 hours, while the number of recoveries from COVID-19 rose by 210 to 17,153, the ministry said.

It also said that currently 1,562 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 88 in intensive care.

The number of infected medical workers has reached 1,622, it added.

The figures also showed that 4,406 tests were carried out on Monday, bringing the total number to 613,396, or nearly 87,600 per 1 million of the population.

Bulgaria reported its first COVID-19 case on March 8. The previous daily record of 998 new cases was reported on Saturday.

