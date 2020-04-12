COVID-19 Cases in France Surpass 95,000, Death Toll Tops 14,000 - Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in France has reached 95,403, including 14,393 fatalities, the French Public Health Agency said on Sunday.

The agency said 1,613 new COVID-19 cases had been detected over the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 95,403 cases.

The number of fatalities has grown by 315 to a total of 14,393, the authorities said.

According to the update, 31,826 French patients with COVID-19 remain hospitalized, of whom 34 percent are people aged below 60, including 94 people younger than 30 years old.