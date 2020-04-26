COVID-19 Cases in Germany Rise by 1,737 to Reach Over 154,000 - Robert Koch Institute

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,737 and 140 patients with the disease died as of midnight Sunday (22:00 GMT), according to the Robert Koch Institute's tally.

The overall number of cases has reached 154,175 with 5,640 fatalities since the pandemic reached Germany, the leading health institute's data showed.

Approximately 2,200 people have been registered as recovered, taking the total discharged to about 112,000.

The southern state of Bavaria remains the most highly infected, with nearly 41,000 cases, while neighboring state Baden-Wurttemberg as well as North Rhine-Westphalia both crossed the 30,000 infections mark over the weekend.

The numbers show a continued deceleration in the country, down from the average of 6,000 daily cases earlier this month.

States heads began relaxing measures and allowing some establishments to reopen over the weekend, but Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that the country remained "on thinnest of ice."