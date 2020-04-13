UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases In Greece Increase To 2,145, Death Toll Reaches 99 - Health Authorities

Greece has verified 31 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past day, bringing the total to 2,145, including 99 fatalities, Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras said at a briefing on Monday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Greece has verified 31 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past day, bringing the total to 2,145, including 99 fatalities, Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras said at a briefing on Monday.

According to the medical official, 73 Greek patients with COVID-19 are currently on ventilators and 16 have been discharged from the intensive care units.

One person has died from COVID-19 in Greece over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 99, Tsiodras said.

The global toll of COVID-19 is now approaching 1.9 million cases and the death toll has topped 116,000, according to statistics compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.

