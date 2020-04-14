COVID-19 Cases in Greece Increase to 2,170, Death Toll Reaches 101 - Health Authorities

Greece has verified 25 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total to 2,170, including 101 fatalities, Health Ministry spokesman Sotirios Tsiodras said at a briefing on Tuesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Greece has verified 25 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total to 2,170, including 101 fatalities, Health Ministry spokesman Sotirios Tsiodras said at a briefing on Tuesday.

The spread of the infection in Greece appears to have slowed for several days now. An update from the Greek government on Monday stated a daily increase of the toll by 31 cases to a total of 2,145.

According to the medical official, 76 Greek patients with COVID-19 are currently on ventilators and 27 have been discharged from the intensive care units.

Two people have died from COVID-19 in Greece over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 101, Tsiodras said.

The global toll of COVID-19 is now approaching 2 million cases and the death toll is close to 122,000, according to statistics compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.