COVID-19 Cases In India Top 3,300 After Daily Increase By 302 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 07:20 PM

COVID-19 Cases in India Top 3,300 After Daily Increase by 302 - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in India has jumped 302 to a current total of 3,374, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The previous updates from India in the morning and evening of Saturday stated 2,902 and 3,072 cases, respectively.

According to the ministry, the fresh toll of 3,374 cases includes 3,030 active cases, 266 recoveries, 77 fatalities and one person who migrated from the country.

Most cases have been confirmed in the central Maharashtra state (490), followed by the the southeastern Tamil Nadu state (485) and the greater New Delhi area (445), it follows from the ministry's update.

