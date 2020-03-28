COVID-19 cases in Israel near 3,500

The number of COVID-19 cases in Israel has reached 3,460 after 425 more people are diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the statement by the country's health ministry

JERUSALEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases in Israel has reached 3,460 after 425 more people are diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the statement by the country's health ministry.

50 of the patients are in critical condition and 89 have recovered, the statement added.

Until now, COVID-19 claimed the lives of 12 in the country.

As part of measures, all schools have been closed in the country, all meetings in public, open or closed areas with more than 10 people have also been banned.

All trading firms except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks have also been closed beginning with March 15.

Tel Aviv also banned the entry of foreign citizens to the country, except for those who have residency in Israel.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 177 countries and territories, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows over 607,900 cases have been reported worldwide since last December, with the death toll above 28,100 and over 132,600 recoveries.