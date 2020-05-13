UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases in Israel Up by 10 Overnight, Deaths Increase by 2 - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Israel's number of confirmed coronavirus cases has grown by just 10 to 16,539 overnight, as the number of new infections continues to decline, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The country saw four coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 262.

Meanwhile, the recovery tally has risen by 90 to 12,173 since Tuesday evening, according to the ministry's report.

As of Wednesday, the number of active cases in Israel amounts to 4,104, with 61 patients in critical condition. Of those, 51 are being treated via lung ventilators.

On Monday, the Israeli government lifted the ban on visiting parks and allowed foreign arrivals to self-quarantine at home.

Given the epidemiological situation, Israel has eased its lockdown restrictions by reopening stores that sell electronics and household goods. People are currently allowed to do sports outside and visit their friends and relatives. The country has also reopened barbershops, beauty salons and shops.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Health Minister Mai Kaila said at a press conference on Wednesday that the total number of COVID-19 patients has risen by one to 548, and recoveries have increased by 39 to 421, which is 76.8 percent of the overall COVID-19 tally.

The minister added that there are only 123 active coronavirus cases in Palestine. The death toll stands at four.

