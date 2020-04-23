UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases In Latvia Up By 17 To 778 Over Past 24 Hours - Disease Control Center

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Latvia has registered 17 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which brings the overall toll to 778, the Latvian Center for Disease Prevention and Control said on Thursday.

Previous update indicated 13 new cases, total number of patients stood at 761 people with 11 deaths.

According to the Disease Control Center , the death toll has not changed over the past day. The overall number of recoveries is now 133 after 73 people were discharged from hospitals.

As part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Latvian authorities declared a state of emergency on March 17 and extended it until May 12. In addition, international passenger traffic has been suspended, mass events have been banned, and schools and universities have been closed.

Latvian Interior Minister Sandis Girgens said on Thursday that the Latvian society was sympathetic to the restrictions imposed in the country and did not tend to violate the state of emergency.

