UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Cases In Malaysia Near 5,000, Death Toll Reaches 82 Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:11 PM

COVID-19 Cases in Malaysia Near 5,000, Death Toll Reaches 82 Government

The number of people infected with thew new coronavirus in Malaysia has grown by 170 to a total of 4,987, the Malaysian Health Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The number of people infected with thew new coronavirus in Malaysia has grown by 170 to a total of 4,987, the Malaysian Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The previous COVID-19 update from Malaysia on Monday stated 4,817 cases, including 77 fatalities.

The number of coronavirus related deaths has grown by five to a total of 82, the Malaysian Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The global toll has now reached almost 1.8 million cases with more than 111,000 fatalities, according to the latest WHO situation report.

Related Topics

World Twitter Malaysia March From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘First Line of Defence’ are leading examples o ..

14 minutes ago

Majority of Germany's Dieselgate Victims Settle fo ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Says World Not Past COVID-19 Peak Despite Dece ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Says Putin's Health Condition No ..

2 minutes ago

Issue of Ukrainian Boeing Black Boxes Handover by ..

3 minutes ago

Tour de France organisation by the numbers

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.