COVID-19 Cases in Malaysia Near 5,000, Death Toll Reaches 82 Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The number of people infected with thew new coronavirus in Malaysia has grown by 170 to a total of 4,987, the Malaysian Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The previous COVID-19 update from Malaysia on Monday stated 4,817 cases, including 77 fatalities.

The number of coronavirus related deaths has grown by five to a total of 82, the Malaysian Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The global toll has now reached almost 1.8 million cases with more than 111,000 fatalities, according to the latest WHO situation report.