COVID-19 Cases In Maldives Rise To 11,505

COVID-19 cases in Maldives rise to 11,505

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Maldives has risen to 11,505, local media reported Monday

MALE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Maldives has risen to 11,505, local media reported Monday.

According to the Health Protection Agency (HPA), 84 new cases of COVID-19 were detected on Sunday, including 26 locals and 58 foreigners.

Health Emergency Operation Centre (HEOC) Spokesperson, Dr.

Fathimath Nazla Rafeeq was quoted in state-owned PSM news saying that 25 percent of cases detected last week were not linked to existing clusters.

Dr. Rafeeq said that cases in surveilled areas have not reduced in the last four days, and that restriction cannot be lifted until infections show a further decline.

The Maldives has 937 active cases of COVID-19 across 22 inhabited islands and 24 resorts. So far, 10,524 people have fully recovered from the virus while 37 have died.

