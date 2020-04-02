COVID-19 Cases in New York Rise to 92,381, Death Toll at 2,373 Up From 1,941 - Cuomo

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in New York State has increased to 92,381, while the number of deaths has gone up to 2,373 from 1,941, Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press briefing on Thursday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in New York State has increased to 92,381, while the number of deaths has gone up to 2,373 from 1,941, Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"Number of deaths - 2,373 - up from 1,941," Cuomo told reporters.

Cuomo added that out of the 92,381 people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, 13,383 are hospitalized and 3,396 of them are receiving medical assistance in intensive care units. A total of 7,434 patients have been discharged from the medical facilities.