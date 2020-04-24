COVID-19 Cases in Palestine Increase to 482, Death Toll Reaches 4 - Health Authorities

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Palestine has grown to 482, Kamal Shakhra, the director of Primary health care at the Palestinian Ministry of Health, told Sputnik on Friday.

The previous situation report from Palestine on Thursday stated 480 confirmed cases, including four fatalities.

"We have confirmed 2 new cases of infection today. The toll has grown to 482, ... including 8 cases among medical personnel and 389 hospitalized patients," Shakhra said, adding that some 11,000 people remain quarantined at home.

The recoveries count 86 people, according to the update, with 5 people were re-infected.

According to the health official, some 1,000 medical personnel are on the front lines of tackling the epidemic in Palestine, including 700 doctors and 300 nurses.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas declared a state of emergency over COVID-19 on March 3 and extended it for another 30 days a month later. Palestine remains closed to all foreign arrivals. People have been asked to observe all standard social distancing rules.