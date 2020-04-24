UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Cases In Palestine Increase To 482, Death Toll Reaches 4 - Health Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 02:10 PM

COVID-19 Cases in Palestine Increase to 482, Death Toll Reaches 4 - Health Authorities

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Palestine has grown to 482, Kamal Shakhra, the director of Primary health care at the Palestinian Ministry of Health, told Sputnik on Friday.

The previous situation report from Palestine on Thursday stated 480 confirmed cases, including four fatalities.

"We have confirmed 2 new cases of infection today. The toll has grown to 482, ... including 8 cases among medical personnel and 389 hospitalized patients," Shakhra said, adding that some 11,000 people remain quarantined at home.

The recoveries count 86 people, according to the update, with 5 people were re-infected.

According to the health official, some 1,000 medical personnel are on the front lines of tackling the epidemic in Palestine, including 700 doctors and 300 nurses.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas declared a state of emergency over COVID-19 on March 3 and extended it for another 30 days a month later. Palestine remains closed to all foreign arrivals. People have been asked to observe all standard social distancing rules.

Related Topics

Palestine March All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

1 in 2 Pakistanis claim to have heard the entire c ..

18 minutes ago

Want to Spend Quality Time with Your Loved Ones? H ..

19 minutes ago

US reports almost 50,000 COVID-19 deaths and 866,6 ..

31 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz approaches SC for bail in NAB cases

32 minutes ago

Banks will observe hours from 10:00 am to 4:00 dur ..

46 minutes ago

Utility Store Workers announce countrywide strike ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.