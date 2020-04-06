COVID-19 Cases in Palestine Surpass 250 After 15 New Positive Tests - Health Ministry

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Palestine since the start of the outbreak has surpassed 250 after 15 new positive tests were reported, director general of the Primary health care department in the Ministry of Health Kamal al-Shakhra said on Monday.

"Fifteen new cases of the coronavirus disease have been detected today in the area around Jerusalem and Hebron.

The total number of cases has increased to 252 people," al-Shakhra stated.

On Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised cooperation between Israel and Palestine during the response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, Palestinian officials, such as Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, condemned the arrest of the authority's minister for Jerusalem Affairs Fadi Hidmi on the same day. Shtayyeh accused Israel of undermining Palestine's efforts to curb the spread of the disease.