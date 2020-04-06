UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Cases In Palestine Surpass 250 After 15 New Positive Tests - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:10 PM

COVID-19 Cases in Palestine Surpass 250 After 15 New Positive Tests - Health Ministry

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Palestine since the start of the outbreak has surpassed 250 after 15 new positive tests were reported, director general of the Primary health care department in the Ministry of Health Kamal al-Shakhra said on Monday.

"Fifteen new cases of the coronavirus disease have been detected today in the area around Jerusalem and Hebron.

The total number of cases has increased to 252 people," al-Shakhra stated.

On Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised cooperation between Israel and Palestine during the response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, Palestinian officials, such as Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, condemned the arrest of the authority's minister for Jerusalem Affairs Fadi Hidmi on the same day. Shtayyeh accused Israel of undermining Palestine's efforts to curb the spread of the disease.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Israel Palestine Jerusalem Same Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tareen thinks Principal Secy to PM is behind ongoi ..

23 minutes ago

Russia registers 954 new COVID-19 cases, tally at ..

27 minutes ago

More Than 19,000 Spanish Medical Personnel Have CO ..

33 minutes ago

Ali Haider,Yasir Akhtar laud Lahore Waste Managem ..

33 minutes ago

Pollen count decreases in Islamabad

33 minutes ago

Virtual Grand National raises 2.6 million pounds f ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.