COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 32,295 with 470 new reported cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 32,295 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 470 more infections on Wednesday

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 32,295 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 470 more infections on Wednesday.

The DOH said in its bulletin that the number of recoveries further rose to 8,656 after 214 more patients have survived the disease.

The death toll also increased to 1,204 after 18 more patients have succumbed to the viral disease, the DOH added.

According to the DOH, 225 of the daily reported cases were in Metro Manila, 145 cases in the Central Visayas region in the central Philippines and 100 cases were reported in other parts of the country.