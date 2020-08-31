UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases In Philippines Surge To 220,819 With 3,446 Newly Reported

Faizan Hashmi 59 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 03:16 PM

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged to 220,819 after the country's Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,446 new daily cases on Monday

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged to 220,819 after the country's Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,446 new daily cases on Monday. The DOH said that the number of recoveries surged to 157,562 after it reported 165 more patients have survived the disease.

The DOH added that 38 more patients have died from the disease, bringing the death toll to 3,558. Five regions or provinces remain among the worst-hit places in the whole country, with Metro Manila at the top with daily confirmed cases reported on Monday at 1,900.

Philippine Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the Philippines is "under discussions" and trying to finalize negotiations with 16 manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We are in various stages of discussions through our bilateral partners. Everything is still under discussion. We are still negotiating," she said at a virtual media briefing.Nevertheless, she added that the Philippines has already identified "proposed sites" or hospitals where the clinical trials will be implemented.

"There are applications from local manufacturing companies for Phase 3 clinical trials. Let's wait for further information because negotiations are still ongoing."She said that the DOH will provide more information "when everything is finalized."

