COVID-19 cases in Philippines surge to 72,269 with 1,594 newly-reported

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

MANILA -- The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged to 72,269 after the country's Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,594 new cases on Wednesday.

The DOH said that the number of recoveries further rose to 23,623 after 342 more patients have survived the disease.

DHAKA -- Bangladesh reported 2,744 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 213,254, with 2,751 deaths so far.

Senior Health Ministry official Nasima Sultana said in a briefing on Wednesday afternoon that 42 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh, bringing the total fatalities to 2,751.

KAMPALA -- Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday urged government officials to avoid convening gatherings as the country battled the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a televised address, Museveni said politicians must stick to the guidelines issued by the health ministry to avoid spreading the virus.

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia reported 16 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the national total to 8,831.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that of the cases, eight were imported and eight were local transmissions.

SOFIA -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria has doubled in less than four weeks, reaching 9,254, official figures showed on Wednesday morning.

The health ministry said 325 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, the second highest daily increase since Bulgaria reported its first COVID-19 case on March 8.

GUANGZHOU -- Chinese researchers are now using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to predict COVID-19 patients' risk of developing critical illnesses, which will facilitate the early triage of these patients.

Jointly conducted by researchers from the Guangzhou Institute of Respiratory Health and Tencent AI Lab, the research was published in the journal Nature Communications.

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico added 6,859 COVID-19 infections and 915 fatalities on Tuesday, bringing the national tally of the two figures to 356,255 and 40,400, respectively, the health ministry said.

The government said the real number of infections may be significantly higher than recorded.