COVID-19 Cases in Portugal Surpass 24,000, Death Toll Reaches 928 - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The toll of coronavirus infection cases in Portugal has grown to 24,027, with 163 new cases confirmed over the past 24 hours, the Portuguese Health Ministry said on Monday.

The situation report from Portugal on Saturday stated 23,392 cases, including 880 fatalities.

According to the ministry's update, the death toll has grown by 25 over the past day to a current total of 928 people. Recoveries count 1,357 patients, an increase by 28.

The epidemiological situation is most dire in Portugal's northern part, which accounts for 14,496 cases and 536 fatalities, the ministry said.

A state of emergency is in effect in Portugal over COVID-19 until May 2.