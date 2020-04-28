UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases In Portugal Surpass 24,300, Death Toll Nears 950 - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:40 PM

The number of coronavirus cases in Portugal has grown to 24,322, with 295 new cases confirmed over the past 24 hours, the Portuguese Health Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Portugal has grown to 24,322, with 295 new cases confirmed over the past 24 hours, the Portuguese Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry's update, the death toll has grown by 20 over the past day to a current total of 948 people.

Recoveries count 1,389 patients, an increase by 32.

The epidemiological situation is most dire in Portugal's northern part, which accounts for 14,702 cases and 546 fatalities, the ministry said.

A state of emergency is in effect in Portugal over COVID-19 until May 2.

