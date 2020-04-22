COVID-19 Cases in Saudi Arabia Rise by Over 1,100 to Almost 12,800 - Health Ministry

Saudi Arabia confirmed on Wednesday 1,141 new cases of the coronavirus, which brings the total toll of those infected to 12,772, according to the kingdom's Health Ministry

Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 114 with five fatalities being registered over the past 24 hours.

All the victims are non-Saudis with ages ranging between 51 and 76 years old.

The ministry added that 172 more patients had been cured bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,812. As of now, there are 10,846 active cases in the country with most of patients being in a stable condition.

