COVID-19 Cases In Serbia Exceed 4,000, Death Toll Reaches 85 Government
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:08 PM
The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Serbia has grown by 424 to a total of 4,054 cases, including 85 fatalities, the Serbian government said on Monday
According to the government's update, posted on Twitter, 20,958 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Serbia, as of 3 p.m.
(16:00 GMT) on Monday.
The latest situation update from the Serbian health ministry on Sunday stated 3,630 cases, including 80 fatalities.
Serbia declared a state of emergency over COVID-19 on March 15 and has a comprehensive set of measures in place to curb the spread of infection, including curfews and an economic support package to mitigate the pandemic's economic impact.