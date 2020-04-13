COVID-19 Cases in Serbia Exceed 4,000, Death Toll Reaches 85 Government

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Serbia has grown by 424 to a total of 4,054 cases, including 85 fatalities, the Serbian government said on Monday.

According to the government's update, posted on Twitter, 20,958 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Serbia, as of 3 p.m.

(16:00 GMT) on Monday.

The latest situation update from the Serbian health ministry on Sunday stated 3,630 cases, including 80 fatalities.

Serbia declared a state of emergency over COVID-19 on March 15 and has a comprehensive set of measures in place to curb the spread of infection, including curfews and an economic support package to mitigate the pandemic's economic impact.