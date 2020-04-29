COVID-19 Cases in Sweden Top 20,000, Death Toll Reaches 2,462 - Health Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Sweden has reached 20,302, Chief Public Health Official Anders Tegnell said at a briefing on Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths has increased by 107 over the past day and reached 2,462, Tegnel said.

He warned that the true number of fatalities could turn to be much higher than that.

According to the official, the statistical data on count of cases and fatalities in the country shows that the Swedish health authorities "still keep the situation under control."

The number of COVID-19 cases in Sweden has thus grown by 4,302 cases in one week and the death toll by 525, with the situation update on April 22 stating 16,000 cases and 1,937 fatalities.