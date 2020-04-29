UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Cases In Sweden Top 20,000, Death Toll Reaches 2,462 - Health Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:37 PM

COVID-19 Cases in Sweden Top 20,000, Death Toll Reaches 2,462 - Health Authorities

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Sweden has reached 20,302, Chief Public Health Official Anders Tegnell said at a briefing on Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Sweden has reached 20,302, Chief Public Health Official Anders Tegnell said at a briefing on Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths has increased by 107 over the past day and reached 2,462, Tegnel said.

He warned that the true number of fatalities could turn to be much higher than that.

According to the official, the statistical data on count of cases and fatalities in the country shows that the Swedish health authorities "still keep the situation under control."

The number of COVID-19 cases in Sweden has thus grown by 4,302 cases in one week and the death toll by 525, with the situation update on April 22 stating 16,000 cases and 1,937 fatalities.

Related Topics

Sweden April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

26 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

1 hour ago

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000

2 hours ago

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.