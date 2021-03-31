UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:10 AM

COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Rise by 37,000 - Maximum Since End of November -Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The number of registered cases of coronavirus infection in Turkey over the past day was 37,303, this is the maximum since the end of November, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement.

"Today, 37,303 new cases of COVID-19 were registered, 1,376 patients were hospitalized; 155 patients died, since the beginning of the pandemic - 31,385. A total of 2,054 patients are in serious condition," the ministry said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that due to the increase in the number of cases, the curfew on weekends, from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, was being reintroduced in most Turkish provinces.

