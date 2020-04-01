COVID-19 Cases in Ukraine Rise by 24 to 669 Overnight - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Ukraine has risen to 669 from 645 overnight, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"As of 10:00 [local time, 08:00 GMT] on April 1, Ukraine has 669 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, 17 of them are fatal, 10 patients recovered.

Over the past 24 hours, 120 new cases were registered," the ministry said in a statement published on Facebook.

Last week, the Ukrainian government declared a state of emergency until April 24 to slow down the spread of the virus across the country.

As of Wednesday, the total number of the confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world has reached over 860,000, with more than 42,000 people having died and some 178,000 having recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus resource center.