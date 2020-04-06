COVID-19 Cases in Ukraine Rise to 1,308 After 57 New Positive Tests - Health Center

UrduPoint.com
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) A total of 57 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ukraine in the preceding 12 hours, raising the overall total since the start of the outbreak to 1,308, the country's Public Health Center said on Sunday evening.

Public health officials confirmed the information in a post on Facebook.

The figures were reported at 22:00 local time (19:00 GMT), and indicate that five people have died since the center's previous update earlier in the day, raising the death toll to 37.

In total, 28 people have recovered after contracting the disease, the center stated.

A nationwide quarantine is in force in Ukraine until April 24, and from Monday, people who leave their homes must wear face masks.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian Border Service stated that close to 11,000 nationals have returned to Ukraine in the preceding 24-hour period, and 5,100 people, including 2,000 foreigners, have left the country.

