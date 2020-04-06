UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases In Ukraine's Kiev Up By 22 To 267 - Mayor

Mon 06th April 2020

Ukraine's capital of Kiev has registered 22 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which brings the total to 267, mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday

"Over the past 24 hours, 22 more Kiev residents have contracted the coronavirus. As of today, there are a total of 267 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the capital," Klitschko said at a briefing.

Among the new patients, there are five women aged 29 to 71, sixteen men aged 24 to 82 years, including two doctors, and an eight-year-old child. Four of the new cases were registered in Kiev Pechersk Lavra.

Nine of the new patients have been hospitalized, and 13 others are being treated at home, the mayor added.

In total, Ukraine has 1,319 COVID-19 cases, including 38 deaths and 28 recoveries, according to the Health Ministry.

Starting Monday, Ukrainians must wear face masks while leaving homes. The gatherings of more than two people, unless they accompany children, are banned. It is also forbidden to visit parks and river embankments, as well as attend sports and children's playgrounds.

The toughening of the quarantine rules has already provoked a conflict between police and individuals who wanted to come to a sports ground earlier on Monday, the strana.ua media outlet reported. The people in question reportedly acted aggressively and attempted to break through to the sports ground. Several of them were detained as a result.

