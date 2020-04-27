UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases In US Capital Area Approach 37,000 With Over 1,500 Deaths - Officials

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the US national capital area comprising of Washington, DC and parts of the states of Virginia and Maryland, has approached 37,000 and the number of death exceed 1,500, local authorities said on Monday.

Mike Maryland, spokesperson for the Maryland governor, said his state remains most affected with 19,847 COVID-19 cases.

"We have added 906 cases [in the past 24 hours]. Number of deaths: 858. Number of probable deaths: 87," Ricci said via Twitter.

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement that the District has confirmed seven COVID-19-related deaths since Sunday, including of 17-year-old male.

"Tragically, 185 District residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19," Bowser said, adding that that total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,892.

Virginia reported 13,535 COVID-19 cases and 458 deaths related to the virus, the sate's Department of Health said.

Most cases in Maryland and Virginia are in areas close to Washington, DC and in Baltimore.

