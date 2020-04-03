COVID-19 Cases in US Capital Area Exceeds 5500, Death Toll Surpasses 100 - Officials

The death toll from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the US national capital region surpassed 100 on Friday, while the total number of residents who have contracted the virus increased to 5,527, local officials said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the US national capital region surpassed 100 on Friday, while the total number of residents who have contracted the virus increased to 5,527, local officials said.

The capital area comprises Washington, DC [District of Columbia] and parts of the US states of Virginia and Maryland.

"The District [of Columbia]'s reported data for Thursday, April 2, 2020, included 104 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the District's overall positive case total to 757," Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said via Twitter.

With three new fatalities, the death toll in Washington increased to 15, Bowser added.

Maryland has registered 427 new cases in the last 24 hours, while the number of deaths increased to 42, Governor spokesman Mike Ricci said via Twitter. "Today, Maryland is reporting 2,758 confirmed cases of COVID-19."

The Virginia Department of Health reported 46 novel coronavirus-related deaths and a total of 2012 cases.