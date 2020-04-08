UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases In US Capital Area Top 10,000, Death Toll Surpasses 200 - Officials

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:36 PM

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases topped 10,000 and the death toll surpassed 200 in the US capital area with the state of Maryland registering one of its biggest spikes, local authorities said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases topped 10,000 and the death toll surpassed 200 in the US capital area with the state of Maryland registering one of its biggest spikes, local authorities said on Wednesday.

"As of this morning, the Maryland Health Department is reporting 5,529 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland. We have added 1,158 cases since yesterday," Governor Spokesperson Kata Hall said on Twitter.

The number of deaths jumped from 103 to 124, while 365 individuals have been released from isolation, she added.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said that the capital reported 229 new coronavirus cases, with the total number rising to 1,440.

"The District [of Columbia] reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths. Tragically, 27 District residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19," she said

Virginia registered 3,645 cases and 75 deaths, the state's health department said.

