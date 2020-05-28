UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases Linked to Logistics Center Near Seoul Swell to 82 - Reports

The tally of coronavirus cases linked to a logistics center west of Seoul has more than doubled in the past 24 hours to 82, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The tally of coronavirus cases linked to a logistics center west of Seoul has more than doubled in the past 24 hours to 82, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing authorities.

The first case related to a logistics center in the city of Bucheon, which is 15.5 miles west of Seoul, was detected last week. It is said to be tied to a cram school instructor in nearby Incheon, who tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting nightclubs in the capital's neighborhood of Itaewon, which emerged as an infection cluster in early May.

On Wednesday, the number of cases tied to the logistics center stood at 36 cases.

In light of growing cluster infections, the Gyeonggi provincial government practically suspended the facility's operations for two weeks, according to the media outlet.

Coupang, the country's biggest e-commerce firm and the owner of the facility, meanwhile reportedly said that one more employee at its another logistics center had contracted coronavirus. This time, it happened in Goyang, north of Seoul. The facility has been closed.

The spike in cluster cases comes as the country's COVID-19 cases have jumped by 79 to 11,344 in the past 24 hours, even though the daily increase dropped below 40 back in early April, later stabilizing at about 10-20 cases. On Wednesday, the coronavirus cases, however, climbed by 40 for the first time since that.

