COVID-19 Cases Near 190,000 In Africa

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 05:49 PM



The number of people infected with coronavirus in Africa reached 189,434 on Monday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The number of people infected with coronavirus in Africa reached 189,434 on Monday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

According to the latest figures by the public health agency, the death toll in the continent has risen to 5,175 while 82,888 patients have so far recovered.

North Africa recorded 54,700 cases, Southern Africa 51,000, West 41,700, East 21,900 and Central Africa 20,200.

Death toll in North Africa has numbered 2,200, in Southern Africa 1,000, in West Africa 828, in East 639 and in Central Africa 436.

In terms of number of infections, South Africa recorded 48,300 cases, Zambia 1,100, Malawi 438, Mozambique 424, Eswatini 333, and Zimbabwe 239.

In North Africa, Egypt recorded 34,100 cases, Algeria 10,200, Morocco 8,200, Tunisia 1,100, Mauritania 883, and Libya 256.

In West Africa, Nigeria confirmed 12,500 infections, Ghana 9,600, Senegal 4,300, Guinea 4,100, Ivory Coast 3,700, Mali 1,500, Guinea Bissau 1,400, Niger 970, Sierra Leone 969, and Burkina Faso 889.

Sudan has the most cases in East Africa with 6,100 infections, Djibouti 4,200, Kenya 2,800, Somalia 2,300, and Ethiopia 2,000.

In Central Africa, Cameroon has 7,900 cases, DRC 4,100, Gabon 3,100, and Central Africa Republic 1,600.

