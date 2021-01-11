UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases Reported Among Overseas Indonesians Rise To 2,742

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 02:16 PM

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported among overseas Indonesians rose to 2,742 with seven more positive infections detected, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported among overseas Indonesians rose to 2,742 with seven more positive infections detected, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Of the new cases, five were reported in Britain and two others in Kuwait.

In addition, there were additional seven recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in the overseas group, bringing its total number of recoveries to 1,917 or 70 percent of all cases.

The group's total COVID-19 death toll stands currently at 167.

Currently, 658 patients of the overseas group are being treated for the coronavirus infection.

The high numbers of cases in overseas Indonesians were reported in Saudi Arabia with 270 cases, followed by Qatar with 188, Singapore 281, Kuwait 173, and Malaysia 168.

