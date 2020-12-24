UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Cases Reported In Overseas Indonesians Rise To 2,425

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 01:37 PM

COVID-19 cases reported in overseas Indonesians rise to 2,425

Seventy-four more overseas Indonesians have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number to 2,425, according to the Indonesian Foreign Ministry on Thursday

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Seventy-four more overseas Indonesians have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number to 2,425, according to the Indonesian Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

Of the new confirmed cases, 60 are reported in Turkey, five in South Korea, four in Canada, two in Germany, two in Jordan, and one in Denmark.

Besides, 54 more Indonesians abroad have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,673, or 70 percent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, one more patient died from the coronavirus epidemic, making the total death toll at 164.

Currently, 588 overseas Indonesians are still receiving medical care over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The highest number of overseas Indonesians infected with COVID-19 is recorded in Saudi Arabia at 270, followed by Kuwait and Malaysia at 168 each.

Related Topics

Turkey Canada Kuwait Died Germany South Korea Saudi Arabia Malaysia Denmark From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan shares emotional reflections during is ..

2 minutes ago

Mongolia logs 6 new COVID-19 cases, 43 recoveries

19 seconds ago

Minister directs inquiry into beating of student b ..

22 seconds ago

Govt promoting culture of electoral reforms to ens ..

24 seconds ago

DEWA wins two awards at the MENA Green Building Aw ..

23 minutes ago

East China reports COVID-19 reinfection case

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.