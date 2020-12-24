COVID-19 cases reported in overseas Indonesians rise to 2,425

Seventy-four more overseas Indonesians have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number to 2,425, according to the Indonesian Foreign Ministry on Thursday

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Seventy-four more overseas Indonesians have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number to 2,425, according to the Indonesian Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

Of the new confirmed cases, 60 are reported in Turkey, five in South Korea, four in Canada, two in Germany, two in Jordan, and one in Denmark.

Besides, 54 more Indonesians abroad have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,673, or 70 percent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, one more patient died from the coronavirus epidemic, making the total death toll at 164.

Currently, 588 overseas Indonesians are still receiving medical care over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The highest number of overseas Indonesians infected with COVID-19 is recorded in Saudi Arabia at 270, followed by Kuwait and Malaysia at 168 each.