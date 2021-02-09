COVID-19 cases rise to 2,120 in Mongolia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 2,120 in Mongolia on Tuesday after 47 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to a release from the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases.

Meanwhile, 53 more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the nationwide recoveries to 1,546, according to the center.

The Asian country has recorded four COVID-19-related deaths since it confirmed its first COVID-19 case in March 2020.