COVID-19 cases rise to 5,118,253 in India, death toll reaches 83,198

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India Thursday morning rose to 5,118,253, India's Federal health ministry said.

During the past 24 hours, a record 97,894 new cases were reported from across the country, and 1,132 new deaths were recorded, bringing the death toll to 83,198, according to the ministry.

According to ministry officials, 4,025,079 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 1,009,976," the information released by the ministry reads.

Meanwhile, 60,565,728 samples were tested so far across the country, out of which 1,136,613 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said Thursday.