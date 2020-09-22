COVID-19 cases rise to 5,562,663 in India, death toll reaches 88,935

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 02:25 PM

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India Tuesday morning rose to 5,562,663, India's federal health ministry said

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India Tuesday morning rose to 5,562,663, India's Federal health ministry said.

During the past 24 hours, 75,083 new cases were reported from across the country. Besides this 1,053 deaths were also recorded.

"The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India is 5,562,663 and death toll is 88,935," reads the information released by the ministry.

According to ministry officials, 4,497,867 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 975,861," the information released by the ministry further reads.

Meanwhile, 65,325,779 samples were tested so far across the country, out of which 933,185 tests were conducted on Monday alone, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said Tuesday.

