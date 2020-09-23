UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases Rise To 5,646,010 In India, Death Toll Surpasses 90,000

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 02:15 PM

:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rose to 5,646,010 Wednesday morning, India's health ministry said

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rose to 5,646,010 Wednesday morning, India's health ministry said.

During the past 24 hours, 83,347 new cases were reported from across the country. Besides, 1,085 deaths were also recorded.

"The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India is 5,646,010 and death toll is 90,020," reads the information released by the ministry.

According to ministry officials, 4,587,613 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 968,377," the information released by the ministry further reads.

Meanwhile, 66,279,462 samples were tested so far across the country, out of which 953,683 tests were conducted on Monday alone, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said Tuesday.

Currently, India is in the grip of COVID-19 pandemic.

Globally India is the second worst-hit country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

