COVID-19 cases slightly up in U.S. New Jersey after removal of travel restrictions

NEW YORK, Nov. 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) --:While the United States lifted travel restrictions on travelers from a lot of countries including Canada, Mexico and most of Europe, New Jersey added 774 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Monday, reported a local news website.

According to NJ.

com, as the rate of transmission slightly increased over the past several days, Phil Murphy, governor of New Jersey, alerted citizens to "remain vigilant" during his latest coronavirus briefing in the state's capital city of Trenton.

New Jersey has the third highest COVID-19 deaths per capita in the United States, behind Mississippi and Alabama, it said.