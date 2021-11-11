UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Cases Slightly Up In U.S. New Jersey After Removal Of Travel Restrictions

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 01:47 PM

COVID-19 cases slightly up in U.S. New Jersey after removal of travel restrictions

While the United States lifted travel restrictions on travelers from a lot of countries including Canada, Mexico and most of Europe, New Jersey added 774 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Monday, reported a local news website

NEW YORK, Nov. 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) --:While the United States lifted travel restrictions on travelers from a lot of countries including Canada, Mexico and most of Europe, New Jersey added 774 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Monday, reported a local news website.

According to NJ.

com, as the rate of transmission slightly increased over the past several days, Phil Murphy, governor of New Jersey, alerted citizens to "remain vigilant" during his latest coronavirus briefing in the state's capital city of Trenton.

New Jersey has the third highest COVID-19 deaths per capita in the United States, behind Mississippi and Alabama, it said.

Related Topics

Governor Europe Canada Trenton United States Mexico From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Afghan delegation discusses ways to facilitate tra ..

Afghan delegation discusses ways to facilitate transit trade

12 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 2,520 more COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 2,520 more COVID-19 cases

38 seconds ago
 Steps underway to prevent smog threats: DC

Steps underway to prevent smog threats: DC

40 seconds ago
 New Zealand reports 185 new community cases of COV ..

New Zealand reports 185 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

41 seconds ago
 Chinese yuan weakens to 6.4145 against USD Thursda ..

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.4145 against USD Thursday

48 seconds ago
 New Bond film continues to lead Chinese box office ..

New Bond film continues to lead Chinese box office

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.