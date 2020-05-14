UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases Spike In US Capital Area As Maryland, Virginia Prepare To Ease Restrictions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The US national capital area has registered another spike in new novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases within the past 24 hours, local authorities said on Thursday.

The move comes as the states of Maryland and Virginia announced upcoming easing of restrictions, although Washington has extended lockdown orders.

The entire region has registered 2,310 new cases in a day compared with 1,796 on Wednesday and 1,514 a day before.

Washington reported 152 new infections, bringing the city's total number of cases to 6,736 with a total death toll at 358.

Virginia confirmed 27,813 COVID-19 cases and 955 related deaths while Maryland reported reported 1,091 new cases, bringing the state's total to 35,903.

The governors of Virginia and Maryland announced this week an upcoming easing of COVID-19 related restrictions and gradual reopening of their economies starting May 15. However, both of them excluded areas, neighboring to Washington, DC, where most cases registered.

