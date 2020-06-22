COVID-19 cases surpass 115,000 in Bangladesh, deaths reach 1,502

(@FahadShabbir)

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 3,480 more COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total cases in the country to over 115,000.

"3,480 new COVID-19 positive cases and 38 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh," senior health ministry official Nasima Sultana said in a briefing on Monday afternoon.

"The total number of positive cases is now 115,786 and death toll stands currently at 1,502 with the fresh fatalities of 33 men and five women," she added.

According to the official, 15,555 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

She said 1,678 more COVID-19 patients were announced as recovered during the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries so far to 46,755.