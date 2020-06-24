COVID-19 cases top 122,000 in Bangladesh, deaths near 1.600

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 04:07 PM

Bangladesh reported over 3,400 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total in the country to more than 122,000

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported over 3,400 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total in the country to more than 122,000.

Senior health ministry official Nasima Sultana told a briefing on Wednesday afternoon, "3,462 new COVID-19 positive cases and 37 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

" She said, "The total number of positive cases is now 122,660 and death toll stands currently at 1,582."According to the official, 16,433 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

She said 2,031 more COVID-19 patients were announced as recovered during the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries so far to 49,666.

