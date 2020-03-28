UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases Up By 228 In Russia, Daily Record

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 06:41 PM

Russia's COVID-19 cases increased by 228 in the last 24 hours, a daily record, to 1,264 in 62 regions of the country, official data showed Saturday

Of the new cases, 114 were confirmed in Moscow city and 36 in the Moscow region, Russia's coronavirus response center said.

One patient died in Moscow, bringing the death toll in Russia to four, while 49 have recovered so far, including four in the last 24 hours, it added.

All Russians, except for those with essential institutions and establishments, will receive paid leave next week as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The government has ordered the closure of hotels, resorts, restaurants, cafes, canteens and some shops.

Russia has suspended all regular and charter flights from domestic airports to and from foreign countries, except for flights taking Russians home from abroad as well as flights carried out by the government.

