COVID-19 Causes Far More Deaths Than Flu But Transmits Less Efficiently - WHO Head

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is causing significantly more deaths than the seasonal flu, but does not transmit as efficiently, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is causing significantly more deaths than the seasonal flu, but does not transmit as efficiently, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday.

"Globally, about 3.4 percent of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1 percent of those infected," Ghebreyesus said at a press conference.

The WHO chief added that the COVID-19 was, at the same time, transmitted less efficiently than influenza, with asymptomatic people appearing not to be the driving force behind coronavirus spread.

"This virus is not SARS [severe acute respiratory syndrome], is not MERS [Middle East Respiratory Syndrome], and is not influenza. It is a unique virus with unique characteristics.

Both COVID-19 and influenza cause respiratory diseases and spread the same way ... However, there are some important differences between COVID-19 and influenza. First, COVID-19 does not transmit as efficiently as influenza from the data we have so far. With influenza, people who are infected but not yet sick are major drivers for transmission, which does not appear to be the case for COVID-19," Ghebreyesus said.

COVID-19 causes more severe diseases than seasonal influenza, he added.

"While many people globally have built up immunity for seasonal flu strains, COVID-19 is a new virus, to which no one has immunity," Ghebreyesus said.

According to Ghebreyesus, clinical trials of COVID-19 therapeutics are now being conducted and more than 20 vaccines are in development.