COVID-19 Claims Lives of 7,000 Health Workers Around World - Rights Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) More than 7,000 health workers have died from COVID-19 so far this year while trying to protect others with the highest loses being in Mexico, the United States and the United Kingdom, Amnesty International (AI) said in a statement.

"New analysis by Amnesty International has found that at least 7,000 health workers have died around the world after contracting COVID-19," the group said on Thursday. "At least 1,320 health workers are confirmed to have died in Mexico alone, the highest known figure for any country."

AI recorded 1,077 deaths in the United States and 649 for the United Kingdom.

"For over seven thousand people to die while trying to save others is a crisis on a staggering scale. Every health worker has the right to be safe at work, and it is a scandal that so many are paying the ultimate price," AI Head of Economic and Social Justice Steve Cockburn said.

Health workers are still dying at horrific rates in countries such as Mexico, Brazil and the United States, while the rapid spread of infections in South Africa and India show the need for all states to take action, AI warned.