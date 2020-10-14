UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Claims Over 10,000 Lives In Iraq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 08:07 PM

Iraq's health ministry said Wednesday that more than 10,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the country whose threadbare health sector has been battered by the virus

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Iraq's health ministry said Wednesday that more than 10,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the country whose threadbare health sector has been battered by the virus.

Iraq has registered more than 413,000 cases, and the total death toll now stands at 10,021, the ministry said.

Neighbouring Iran has recorded around three times as many fatalities, the highest toll in the region.

Baghdad recently lifted restrictions and reopened mosques, shops and cafes but has kept its borders closed to non-residents.

It has also urged citizens not to attend large gatherings.

