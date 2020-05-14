UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Clearly Has Long-Term Health Effects, Further Research Pending - WHO Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:22 PM

COVID-19 clearly has long-term health effects; the World Health Organization (WHO) is working with several countries to determine their extent, Richard Pebody, team leader for high threat pathogens at the WHO, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) COVID-19 clearly has long-term health effects; the World Health Organization (WHO) is working with several countries to determine their extent, Richard Pebody, team leader for high threat pathogens at the WHO, said on Thursday.

"It's becoming very clear that COVID-19 does have potentially long-term health effects. Following up patients, who have been hospitalized, who have been in intensive care, is extremely important to understand the health impact. A number of countries are working together with the WHO to undertake these types of studies.

So the data is really just emerging, and this will need to go on in the coming weeks and months and so that we can fully understand the burden that COVID-19 is resulting in," Pebody told a virtual briefing.

The coronavirus has been studied for only several months, but with over 4.3 million cases registered� globally so far, any long-term health effects could have significant impact on lives of many people.

