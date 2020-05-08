UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19, Climate Among Main Areas For EU-Russian Cooperation From July- German Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

COVID-19, Climate Among Main Areas for EU-Russian Cooperation From July- German Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Coronavirus pandemic, climate issues and cross-border cooperation may become the key topics during the EU-Russian engagement from July when Germany assumes the presidency of the Council of the European Union, German Ambassador in Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr said on Friday.

"Starting July 1, 2020, Germany will chair the EU Council.

Coronavirus, of course, will remain among the top topics for the next six months and, most likely, for a longer period," von Geyr said.

As for the interaction with Russia, the German diplomat named, aside from COVID-19, climate issues, health care measures and cross-border cooperation as major topics.

Germany will hold the presidency of the Council of the European Union from July 1 until December 31.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German European Union Germany May July December 2020 From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prominent Muslim scholars support &#039;Pray For H ..

3 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Resources calls on private secto ..

1 hour ago

Terrorists attack in Buleda: One army officer, fiv ..

1 hour ago

Six-Week Old Baby Among Latest COVID-19 Victims in ..

1 minute ago

Militant groups in Sahel exploiting pandemic to st ..

1 minute ago

Hundreds in US State of Georgia Protest Murder of ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.