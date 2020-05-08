COVID-19, Climate Among Main Areas for EU-Russian Cooperation From July- German Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Coronavirus pandemic, climate issues and cross-border cooperation may become the key topics during the EU-Russian engagement from July when Germany assumes the presidency of the Council of the European Union, German Ambassador in Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr said on Friday.

"Starting July 1, 2020, Germany will chair the EU Council.

Coronavirus, of course, will remain among the top topics for the next six months and, most likely, for a longer period," von Geyr said.

As for the interaction with Russia, the German diplomat named, aside from COVID-19, climate issues, health care measures and cross-border cooperation as major topics.

Germany will hold the presidency of the Council of the European Union from July 1 until December 31.