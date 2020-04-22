UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cluster Discovered On Cruise Ship Docked In Japan - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 03:54 PM

A cluster COVID-19 cases have been confirmed on an Italian cruise ship docked in the Japanese port of Nagasaki as 33 crew members have been tested positive for the disease, the NHK broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing the Nagasaki prefecture's officials

The vessel, named Costa Atlantica, is currently undergoing maintenance at the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shipyard. When one of its 623 crew members was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday, another 57 were tested by the health authorities.

According to the officials, none of the infected are experiencing serious symptoms.

The authorities are currently working to contain the further spread of the virus.

This is not the first time a cruise ship has become a coronavirus cluster in Japan. Two months ago, a COVID-19 outbreak occurred on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, necessitating a quarantine for the crew and passengers. The Japanese authorities received widespread criticism for their handling of the situation, which allowed the virus to spread more rapidly, resulting in 712 people becoming infected. On March 1, all passengers and crews disembarked from the ship.

Japan has 11,119 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the death toll standing at 186, excluding the cases aboard Diamond Princess, per the country's Health Ministry.

