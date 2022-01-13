UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Cluster Infections Surge In Japan Likely Traceable To US Bases - Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 05:13 PM

COVID-19 Cluster Infections Surge in Japan Likely Traceable to US Bases - Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayash

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi did not rule out on Thursday that the emergence of the COVID-19 cluster infections at US military bases in Japan has become one of the factors causing the infections surge in nearby areas

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi did not rule out on Thursday that the emergence of the COVID-19 cluster infections at US military bases in Japan has become one of the factors causing the infections surge in nearby areas.

"We cannot deny the possibility that the infection situation in the facilities of U.S. forces is one of the factors behind the spread of the virus in their surrounding areas," Hayashi told a press conference at the Japan National Press Club as quoted by the Japanese Kyodo news agency.

The three Japanese prefectures of Hiroshima, Yamaguchi and Okinawa saw a record number of cases of infection last Thursday, with the country confirming over 4,000 daily cases for the first time since mid-September.

The American military bases have been widely blamed for viral spillover after it was revealed that US personnel deployed to Japan had not been tested for COVID-19 since fall.

According to the Japanese health ministry, more than 8,000 cases of COVID-19 were detected in Japan last Saturday, with 1,700 of them in Okinawa. This is the highest rate for the prefecture during the entire pandemic. Since Sunday, prefectures of Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima, where US military bases are located, have adopted a regime of enhanced measures to combat COVID-19.

Related Topics

Hiroshima Japan Sunday

Recent Stories

'Really confident' Gauff into semis of Australian ..

'Really confident' Gauff into semis of Australian Open warm-up

8 minutes ago
 Govt committed to facilitate masses at max level u ..

Govt committed to facilitate masses at max level under Ehsaas program: Dr Sania

8 minutes ago
 IIUI: Team of hostel 5 wins hostel employees' cric ..

IIUI: Team of hostel 5 wins hostel employees' cricket tournament

8 minutes ago
 SABS organizes micro thesis display

SABS organizes micro thesis display

11 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Not Directly Mentioned at Russia-US Sec ..

Kazakhstan Not Directly Mentioned at Russia-US Security Guarantees Talks - Ryabk ..

11 minutes ago
 China Hopes Turkey Understands Chinese Position on ..

China Hopes Turkey Understands Chinese Position on Uyghur Issue - Foreign Minist ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.