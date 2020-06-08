COVID-19 Confirmed Case Count in Africa Passes 187,000, Deaths Top 5,100 - WHO

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa has topped 187,000, and over 5,100 people with COVID-19 have died, the dashboard of the World Health Organization's (WHO) regional office for Africa showed on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa has topped 187,000, and over 5,100 people with COVID-19 have died, the dashboard of the World Health Organization's (WHO) regional office for Africa showed on Monday.

Currently, the tally stands at 187,875 and the death toll at 5,114.

More than 82,000 people have recovered from the disease.

Most cases in the region were detected in South Africa with 48,285, followed by Nigeria with 12,486 and Algeria with 10,154.

In mid-May, the WHO regional office for Africa said that COVID-19 may infect a quarter of the continent's population over the year and kill up to 150,000 if no immediate action is taken.